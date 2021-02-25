Louisiana Department of Health confirms one additional death related to winter storm; bringing total to 6

(KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed one additional death related tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to 6.

According to LDH, a 61-year-old Caddo Parish man died of exposure-related hypothermia.

The parish coroner confirmed the death as storm-related, LDH said.

Below are details on all the other deaths LDH has confirmed to date:

  • 50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
  • 74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure
  • 77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned
  • 68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
  • 44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, car

