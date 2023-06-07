BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Louisiana Delta Community College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new nursing simulation lab. The lab will be at the school’s Bastrop campus.

According to officials, the simulation center showcases the latest advancements in simulation technology and will serve as a hub for experiential learning, fostering innovation and skill development across various disciplines.

This simulator brings a level of training and a level of technology that the south as a whole hasn’t seen. This is unique. It is the most advanced simulator that I know of anywhere. It is surely the most advanced simulator in this region. Randy Esters, Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College

