BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the United States Department of Agriculture announced that almost 21 million children across the country would have access to the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or Summer EBT.

The kids who would receive these food benefits are in 35 states, five U.S. territories and four tribes, according to the USDA.

Louisiana is not in the program at this time due to the administration change, according to a statement from the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services. The state has neither formally opted out nor committed to participating, and the delay won’t keep the state from joining if it chooses to.

“Because many of the issues critical to the Summer EBT program must be addressed by Louisiana’s new administration, the state has been in constant communication with FNS representatives about its progress toward a Summer EBT plan. They have assured us that, although the state has not yet filed formal notice of intent, the delay would not preclude the state’s participation. The State of Louisiana will formalize its participation with the USDA FNS at the appropriate time.” Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services

David Matlock was recently tabbed as the new Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services. Gov. Jeff Landry was sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 7, and officially took office on Monday, Jan. 8.

