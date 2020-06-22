Louisiana Coronavirus cases spike; Gov. Edwards’ decision for phase 3 looms

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD) — Though the state of Louisiana is in phase two, Governor John Bel Edwards is concerned about the spike in COVID-19 cases seen last week.

“Most of these new cases did not come from nursing homes or other concrete settings. So what that means is they were a result from community spread,” said Governor John Bel Edwards, (D.) Louisiana.

The increase in cases continued Saturday, June 20, with 870 new cases reported. Sunday, June 21, more of the same with nearly 400 new cases bringing the total to 49,778. Over the weekend 21 new deaths were reported, the death toll at 2,993. Hospitalizations, also on the rise with 589 reported. However, a glimmer of hope as those on ventilators decreased by four.

“People have gotten too comfortable, relaxed, and don’t think it can happen to them,” said Claudia Wright, Local Resident.

In Thursday’s press conference, the governor emphasized that just because things are opening back up, doesn’t mean families should go out and do everything.

“Every Louisianan needs to do a real gut check on whether he or she has been slacking off when it comes to taking the proper precautions,” said Governor Edwards.

Residents are encouraged to still follow the CDC’s guidelines, those guidelines being just as important when we were at the height of the pandemic.

“It concerns me, but I’m wearing masks and doing all the things we’ve been advised to do,” said Wright.

Governor Edwards says the people of Louisiana have the power to slow the spread, but some residents blame the increase on too much too soon.

“The way I feel about the spike in cases is the state opened up too fast. I feel like with the cases increasing around the world, another shut down is coming,” said Alan Dean, Local Resident.

Officials say COVID-19 is still present in every community across the state and residents need to realize that.

“There is a lot of talk in our state and nationally about a second wave coming in the fall, I guess that might happen. Right now, today, we need to know that we are very much so in the first wave,” said Governor Edwards.

Governor Edwards will be deciding if we will move into phase 3 tomorrow based on recent data.

We will have an update for you both on-air and online as we learn his decision.

