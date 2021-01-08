Louisiana company closed down after allegedly misleading veterans

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “As a proud veteran and the State’s chief legal officer, I will continue doing all that I can to protect our military community from being exploited,” said Attorney General Landry. “Our veterans earned their benefits by putting their lives on the line for our freedoms; the least we can do is fight to defend them from unscrupulous schemes that violate our consumer protection laws.”

That is what AG Landry said after a Louisiana-based company named VetAttend Professional Services, LLC, was closed down.

The closing down of the company was made possible through a permanent injunction against the owners of the company.

According to the AG Landry’s office, “VetAttend operated a VA benefit consulting and management business without accreditation from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), as well as a home care business without a license from the State of Louisiana.”

Veterans were led to believe that VetAttend would submit their claims ‘free of charge.’

“In exchange for submitting veterans’ claims to the VA “free of charge” – VetAttend required veterans to sign three-year contracts to use VetAttend’s home care services, giving all or a portion of the veterans’ benefits to VetAttend,” according to the AG Landry’s office.

If you were a victim, AG Landry’s office suggests that you contact someone mentioned below:

VA accredited agent

VA recognized veteran service organization representative

Accredited attorney

You can find information on the above services here.