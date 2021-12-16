BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana will be featured on the national stage again soon.

The state is going to have a float in the 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade.

This comes after Louisiana shown brightly in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The theme of this year’s Tournament of Roses Parade is Dream. Believe. Achieve.

The float from Louisiana is going to feature the essence of the Bayou State.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor is laying out some of what will be on the float below:

Moss-draped cypress trees

A Cajun fisherman in a pirogue

Sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs, and powdered sugar covered beignets.

An iconic wrought-iron balcony and French Quarter-style lampposts

Lt. Governor Nungesser said, “As we open our doors to the world and compete with tourism destinations across the globe, it’s important to think outside the box. So many families and friends gather to watch the Rose Parade® and by putting our state on an international stage, we are welcoming millions of guests to our great state. The float is beautifully designed to remind viewers and potential visitors of our rich heritage, sensational cuisine, and rock-your-socks-off music. We want to feed everyone’s soul with a little Louisiana on New Year’s Day.”

American Idol winner Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band are scheduled to perform during the parade.

Keep an eye out for this special float on New Year’s Day during The Rose Parade®.