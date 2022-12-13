Four players scored in double figures as the Cajuns dominated Louisiana Christian, 98-63, in the final non-conference home game of the season.

Jordan Brown had a career night scoring the basketball. He finished with 37 points. While Themus Fulks add 12 points and 11 assists.

Jordan says, “We are just focusing on consistency, trying to go into every game ready, and that is something we all should focus on being consistent.”

Fulks added, “The gameplan is usually the same, me making plays for good players. They make my job easy by hitting shots. I’m going to continue get in the the paint look for JB, Tre, and G. I play with really good players.”

Head Coach Bob Marlin glad to see Brown with a big night shooting the basketball.

Marlin says, “Jordan had a big game, got us off to a quick start, and had a big scoring night for us, and i knew he would bounce back, and it’s a big week for him, he’s gonna graduate on Friday. Glad to see him come out and have a big game.

Themus Fulks did a good job. He sprayed, not only to Jordan, but got in the lane and sprayed it. He had a double double, right, 12 and 11… I didn’t know how many points he scored, 11 to 1 pretty good assist to turnover ratio. “

The Cajuns improve to 9-1, and will be at McNeese on Thursday night, and then head to Austin, Texas to face 7th ranked Texas on Dec. 21st.