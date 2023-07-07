Jonesboro, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A momentous occasion took place today with the Louisiana Office of Tourism unveiling the latest marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail in recognition of another group of historians.

The Deacons of Defense are known to most as family, activists, and heroes; they were formed in 1964 as a self-defense group to protect civil rights workers, families, and the black community. Many members of the Deacons of Defense were former combat veterans that served in World War II.

Many used today as the platform to tell their stories and memories of the brave fighters, all while shining a light on the path they paved for the future.

“We weren’t taught this in high school, middle school or elementary school. Now I’m learning about the men and women that stood up and fought for civil rights so I can be where I am today, I wouldn’t be here without them.” James Spike Harris, Mayor of Jonesboro, La

The Marker tells a significant part of history for the town of Jonesboro, showing Louisiana had a hand in shaping American history.

“Today is about these families, to have their loved ones finally recognized and the ones that are still with us. Louisiana had the real champions of the civil rights movement.” Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor

The Louisiana Civil Rights Trail will continue to bring life to the state’s role in embracing the courage of history’s biggest trailblazers as their commitment will live on forever.

