NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana’s first civil rights museum is opening in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Representatives with the Louisiana State Museum said the new attraction is inspired by the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail and will focus on the state’s role in the national civil rights movement.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined other state and local leaders to announce the grand opening. During the ceremony, Nungesser mentioned how concerning it was to see how other states had their own trails documenting the movement but Louisiana did not.

“People know New Orleans, people know Louisiana. We should not have to go to museums in other states to learn about our heritage,” said Civil Rights Museum Advisory Board President Brenda Brent Williams.

The museum is still under construction but is expected to be completed by Oct. 8.

“The Louisiana Civil Rights Museum is part of our continued effort to educate visitors about the real-life activists who strategized, organized, preached, marched, stood up, sat down, and sang for change, all in one place. The museum serves as a way to learn about the past,” said Nungesser.

Museum representatives said its home in the convention center is temporary until a permanent location is announced.

Admission will be free during the first week from Sunday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 15.

