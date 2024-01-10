LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team 2024 Transfer Class earned national attention by D1Baseball as it was ranked 23rd overall, the organization announced on Friday.

Headlined by right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez and third baseman Duncan Pastore , the Ragin’ Cajuns were ranked ahead of Mississippi State and Arizona State among the nation’s top-25 transfer classes.

The Ragin’ Cajuns added 22 newcomers to the 2024 roster with 14 coming through the four-year or junior college ranks. Martinez and Pastore were joined by four-year transfers Murphy Brooks (TCU) and Zach Storbakken (Hawaii).

Louisiana added pitchers Phil Brennaman (Gladstone, Mo.), Andrew Herrmann (Kennesaw, Ga.), Matthew Holzhammer (Wister, Okla.), Louis-Philippe Langevin (Quebec City, Quebec), and Patrick Vienne (Natchitoches, La.), catchers Jackson Halter (Texarkana, Texas) and Jose Torres (Doral, Fla./San Francisco, Panama), and outfielders Josh Alexander (Napoleonville, La.), Bryan Broussard (New Orleans, La.) and Colton Ryals (Hosford, Fla.) from the junior college ranks.

Louisiana, which finished 41-24 in 2023 and made its 18th overall appearance in the NCAA Regionals, will officially open the 2024 season on Feb. 16 when it hosts Wright State – the reigning Horizon League champions – in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Read David Siefert’s report on the Ragin’ Cajuns below:

23. LOUISIANA

THE HEADLINERS: The Cajuns pulled their likely Friday Night starter out of the portal with Jack Martinez . The DIII Trinity (Texas) transfer struck out 81 in 51 innings last spring and further excelled this fall under the guidance of new pitching coach Gunner Leger. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander sat 93-95 and touched 96 to go along with a plus-plus changeup, slider and curveball combination. There’s funk to his delivery which allows all of his pitches to play up. Bringing impact to the everyday lineup and at the hot corner is Nova Southeastern transfer Duncan Pastore . Pastore is a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, who hit .346 at Nova last season and has 46 career stolen bases.

CONTRIBUTORS: Another starting option on the mound is College of Central Florida JC transfer lefthander Andrew Herrmann . The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder showed well this fall, sitting 88-92 mph with his fastball, along with a quality curveball and changeup. Herrmann logged 73 innings over 15 starts last spring for the NJCAA DI champions. The Cajuns’ bullpen looks to be led by Wabash Valley CC (Ill.) transfer Louis-Philippe Langevin . The 6-foot-2 right-hander was up to 94-95 mph with his fastball this fall and what makes him particularly effective is the natural run on his fastball, to go along with an elite slider. He struck out 92 in 58 innings for the NJCAA D1 runners-up last spring. Behind the plate the Cajuns will look to San Jacinto JC (Texas) transfer Jose Torres . The 5-foot-8, 195-pounder excels on defense with a strong arm and plus receiving skills. At first base, Hawaii transfer Zach Storbakken brings a physical 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame to the table. He scuffled a bit last season for the Rainbow Warriors, but excelled in the previous two seasons in junior college, showing power (17 HR) and speed (30 SB).

D1Baseball Top 25 Transfer Classes

23. Louisiana

