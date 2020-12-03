Louisiana Bar Association to give scholarships to children of parents killed or permanently disabled

The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids’ Chance Scholarship program provides scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers’ Compensation Act or law.

Apply now thru February 26, 2021.

Basic Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a dependent of a worker killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Worker’s Compensation Act or law.

Must be a Louisiana resident between the ages of 16 and 25.

Must maintain a “C” average or higher.

Must demonstrate substantial financial need.

Must be pursuing a primary college or university degree (bachelor’s or associate’s) or vocational education and training (certificate or license) from an accredited Louisiana (*) university, community, technical or vocational college and/or state approved proprietary school.

*An exception may be made for attendance at an accredited out of state institution for extraordinary reasons.

Click here to apply for LBF Kids’ Chance Scholarship.

Click here for more information about LBF Kids’ Chance.