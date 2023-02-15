LOUISIANA (KLFY) Looking for a good read after Mardi Gras? Well, here’s one that’s sure to entertain.

“Swamped!” by Louisiana native and Pulitzer prize finalist Ken Wells and his co-writer and niece, Hillary Wells, features main characters Jack Cane Landry from Louisiana who wants to ditch school to become a swamp tour guide, and New Yorker Olivia Fitzgerald who is Harvard bound and signs up for a swamp tour with her father before the semester begins.

But as fate would have it, the plane carrying everyone to a remote camp in Louisiana crashes and Jack and Olivia are the only apparent survivors.

As the teens face lethal reptiles, insect hordes, a prowling swamp cat and weather intent on killing them, Swamped! wraps nonstop adventure into an unlikely romance.

With more about the authors, Ken Wells is a longtime journalist including 24 years with the Wall Street Journal. He has several books and is 2nd of six sons of an alligator-hunting father and Cajun French-speaking mom)

His niece, Hillary Wells, is a comedian and producer. The Nicholls State grad has worked the comedy scene in Los Angeles.

Get more info here: https://bayoubro.com/