Louisiana AG warns residents of potential COVID-19 vaccine scams

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning residents of potential scams involving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Landry says residents should be aware that fraudsters could try dangerous scams to take advantage of anxiety over the pandemic.

“If you choose to be vaccinated, know this: no amount of money or personal information will cure the wait to get the vaccine,” warned Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Just like they did with supposed test kits, treatments, and personal protective equipment – scammers are offering too good to be true schemes with the vaccine.”

Landry reminds everyone that the best defense to COVID-19 scams is education and vigilance.

Landry is offering this guidance to help residents stay safe from those that would take advantage of people’s fear or desire to be immune:

The vaccine is currently available in limited quantities; the distribution timeline for the general public is still to be determined. Access to the vaccine is strictly controlled, and anyone claiming to provide early access to the vaccine is a scammer.

No one can pay to put his or her name on a list to get the vaccine or to get early access to the vaccine.

No legitimate vaccine distribution site or heath care payer, like a private insurance company, will call asking for your Social Security number or debit/credit card number to sign you up to get the vaccine.

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

If you have become a victim, report it immediately to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

“Everyone in Louisiana, especially seniors and their caretakers, should be on high alert for these fraudsters,” continued Attorney General Landry. “Be on the lookout for those contacting you by call, text, email, or even door knock claiming to be a government official in need of obtaining your personal, medical, or financial information for you to receive the vaccine.”