Louisiana AG throws support behind Texas election lawsuit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) on Tuesday said he supported the election complaint Texas has brought before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed the lawsuit, saying election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan are unlawful. Read the complaint HERE. The Supreme Court has called for a response to the complaint by Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court without comment rejected a request by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania) to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

Landry is urging the Supreme Court to take up election cases.

Here is his full statement:

Millions of Louisiana citizens, and tens of millions of our fellow citizens in the country, have deep concerns regarding the conduct of the 2020 federal elections. Deeply rooted in these concerns is the fact that some states appear to have conducted their elections with a disregard to the U.S. Constitution.

Furthermore, many Louisianans have become more frustrated as some in media and the political class try to sidestep legitimate issues for the sake of expediency.

Weeks ago, on behalf of the citizens of Louisiana, my office joined many other states in filing a legal brief with the United States Supreme Court urging the Justices to look into the conduct of the election in Pennsylvania where their state court ignored the U.S. Constitution in regard to the conduct of the election.

The U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 4, states plainly: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature …” The power for the conduct of federal elections is held by the State Legislatures in each state. In states like Pennsylvania, the judicial branch attempted to seize control of these duties and obligations and to set their own rules. These actions appear to be unconstitutional.

If it is unconstitutional for Pennsylvania to take this action, it is similarly unconstitutional for other states to have done the same.

Only the U.S. Supreme Court can ultimately decide cases of real controversy among the states under our Constitution.

That is why the Justices should hear and decide the case which we have joined representing the citizens of Louisiana.

Furthermore, the U.S. Supreme Court should consider the most recent Texas motion, which contains some of the same arguments.

Louisiana citizens are damaged if elections in other states were conducted outside the confines of the Constitution while we obeyed the rules.