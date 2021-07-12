Looking back: A 2013 interview with Former Gov. Edwin Edwards and his wife, Trina

NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards has died. The announcement came on the morning of July 12.

Edwards passed away peacefully at his home in Gonzales, surrounded by family and friends. Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years, doctors said.

Edwards was less than a month short of his 94th birthday.

Leo Honeycutt, the Edwards’ Family Spokesperson, and a well-known Biographer. He confirmed this information in a press release this morning to WGNO News. If you would like to read the full release, click here.

Edwards served as the 50th Governor of Louisiana, for four terms: 1972–1980, 1984–1988, and 1992–1996.

In 2013, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez interviewed Edwards and his wife, Trina, saying “They are kind of like Louisiana’s own royal family,” after Edwards and Trina became the center of the A&E reality show, “The Governor’s Wife”.

This interview was also the first time their son, Eli, was seen on TV.