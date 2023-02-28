NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Mary’s Academy family is mourning the death of Sister Jennie Jones, a dedicated leader with 20 years of faithful service.

Sr. Jennie was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in 1970, she received her bachelor’s from Xavier University and her master’s at the University of New Orleans.

The school described her work as vigorous and innovative as she once kept city planners from turning St. Mary’s Academy into a planned “green space” in the days following Hurricane Katrina. The school continued to operate under her leadership on the Chef Menteur Highway in a brand-new building in 2011.

Of her many accolades, Sr. Jennie was honored nationally by former President Barack Obama in 2012 as one of nine “Champions of Change in Catholic Education”.

Before assuming her role at St. Mary’s, Sr. Jennie served as:

Teacher and Assistant Principal at St. Raymond Elementary School,

Assistant Principal at St. Paul the Apostle School,

Principal at Corpus Christi Elementary and

Served as the founder and principal of Marian Central Catholic Middle School

Assistant principal and taught at St. Raymond Elementary School

Sr. Jennie’s tenure at St. Mary’s Academy where she served as principal ended with her retirement in 2022.

Services for Sister Jennie Jones will be held on Wednesday (Mar. 1) at the Sisters of the Holy Family Motherhouse Chapel, 6901 Chef Menteur Hwy. The Visitation will be held 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.