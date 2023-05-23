JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — After nearly 90 years in business, the Yellow Bowl restaurant in Jeanerette will close its doors this weekend.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the business will close its doors for the last time on Sunday.

“After much prayer, consideration, and 18 rolls of calculator tape, I had to make an executive decision,” The post reads. “Overwhelming repair and maintenance issues, rising food costs, economic downturn, skyrocketing insurance costs, and labor shortages have taken its toll. I truly hate that a legend will be lost on my watch, but I have no doubt that our loyal patrons will continue to tell their stories of their time at the YB.”

Some of the featured dishes at the restaurant, located at 19466 La. 182 West in Jeanerette, are crawfish etouffee, seafood platters, chicken dinners, baked spaghetti and chicken and oyster gumbo.

The restaurant began in 1927, according to an article on the history website acadianahistorical,org, and was bought in 1953 by Tony and Margaret Roberts to “move the lowly crawfish onto restaurant tables of Louisiana.”

The present owner is listed on the restaurent’s state business license filing as Colleen Roberts Hulin.

“And although I have only owned the Yellow Bowl for a little over a year and have experienced more challenges in that one year than I care to admit,” the post reads, “I will never forget the wonderful staff and customers that I have met along the way and now call my friends! Thank you, thank you, thank you to SO many who have welcomed me with open arms. Your kindness and support are what kept me going on many a day!

As of now, I’m not sure what will happen to the property, time will tell. Although, word on the street is that it will be sold or demolished.”