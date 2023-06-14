LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOFSA) is hosting two webinars with information on financial aid for select programs at two-year colleges.

Louisiana’s MJ Foster Promise Program application for cycle two began on June 1. The promise program provides financial assistance to eligible Louisiana residents, that are at least 21, to enroll in a qualified program at a Louisiana two-year college to pursue an associate degree or short-term credential. The goal is to help more residents attain high-demand, high-wage occupations in construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, or transportation and logistics. South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) has 30 programs that are eligible.

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOFSA) is hosting two virtual general information sessions on Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Zoom sessions intend to provide up-to-date information regarding the expected cost of college under the program and the application process, in addition to, requirements, eligible schools and programs of study.

Sign up links are available above for either session.