Lockdown on Nicholls Campus continues, subject remains barricaded after 4 hours

THIBODAUX, La. — Sections of the Nicholls State University campus are currently on lockdown.

According to Jerad David, Director of Communications at Nicholls, a person outside of the Nicholls community began having car trouble while passing through the campus.

The subjects vehicle stalled, and Nicholls PD attempted to help the driver get the vehicle running again. As standard procedure, a Nicholls officer ran the driver’s license information, and learned there were active warrants our for the subject’s arrest.

At this point, the subject barricaded himself in his car. David says this was around 8:00 a.m.

As of 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux PD negotiators are on the scene, and State Police negotiators are in route.

The subject is alone in his vehicle, and possibly armed with a knife, according to David.

The vehicle is parked on Ardoyne Drive, near the “married dorms” and Max Charter School.

As a safety precaution, parts of Nicholls Campus, Max Charter School, and Peltier Park have been placed on lockdown.

WGNO has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.