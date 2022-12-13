LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’ For this special Christmas edition, Bob Giles had a $2,000 Target gift certificate he hoped to pass along to a deserving family this Christmas.

After explaining how Pay It Forward works, Sylvia Masters and Bob Giles asked Annalise Doise to think of someone she could pay it forward to.

“Miss Elda Williams and her grandchildren I think would be perfect. Miss Elda cleans my house. She’s actually a very spiritual lady… always very positive, always a go-getter and she’s been a blessing to me, and my family and I think she deserves it,” she said.

When Annalise tried to pay it forward, Elda, overwhelmed with tears, explained that she was visiting her best friend. Elda and Valerie Marks have been best friends since fourth grade. Valerie was bedridden with a cancer diagnosis. After hearing this, Bob Giles decided to do two Pay it Forwards. Elda received the Target certificate and Valerie received $1,000.

“Thank y’all very very much. When all of this happened, it happened so fast from July till now. I’m in here, paralyzed, and it’s just hard dealing with all of this,” Valerie told News Ten.

Less than two weeks later, on Nov. 15, Valerie passed away. In her memory, Bob Giles took her eight grandchildren on a Christmas shopping spree at target. Giles donated $2,000 and Target donated $500. The children, ranging from ages 4 to 15, picked out Christmas gifts with their grandmother’s bestfriend by their side.