LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a 100-year-old Marine and veteran of the U.S. Navy gathered with friends and family to celebrate his birthday.

But as Jack Pereira, who is affectionately known as ‘Grandpa Jack’ to his loved ones, commemorated a century’s worth of experiences, he and his family also used the opportunity to recognize the courage of five local deputies who saved Pereira’s life in 2016.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), during the historic 2016 flood, the retirement home where then-94-year-old Pereira lived was in a danger zone that was being inundated with floodwaters.

His family could not get to home and feared for his safety, so they contacted LPSO and begged officials to rescue Pereira and the 40 other elderly residents and staff at the retirement home.

Deputies responded that they would, saying, “We will get to them… I cannot tell you when or how, but we will get to them.”

True to their word, a rescue crew traversed dangerous waters to get to the retirement home and save Pereira and 40 others from the potentially life-threatening situation.

The rescue was made in the early morning hours of August 14, 2016.

Pereira’s family says it’s thanks to the valiant efforts of LPSO’s deputies that their Grandpa Jack was able to celebrate his 100th birthday this weekend.

The five deputies who played a large role in his rescue and were invited to his birthday bash were:

Major Chad McGovern

Lt. Brandon Ashford

Sgt. Kyle Hotard

Sgt. Jeremy McCullen

Deputy Tom Harris

LPSO says, “Grandpa Jack’s family remains ever so grateful to the LPSO crew that rescued him that night in 2016. But, we are the ones who are grateful to be able to serve & protect in Livingston Parish & to help people just like Grandpa Jack. Happy birthday, Grandpa Jack!”