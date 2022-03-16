SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is having some fun while reminding everyone how to be safe on the roads.

STPSO shared these “rules” that everyone should follow while behind the wheel.

“We just want to remind some (𝙖𝙡𝙡) of you that playing bumper cars is not recommended for real cars and should not occur on the roadway

Some of you need to be reminded of simple rules for the road:

If you are driving right now, you should not be reading this. You’ve already 𝙁𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝘿 👎.

2. The blinker is something that can be found on the steering column that deserves more attention than what it’s currently receiving.

3. Look 👀 before merging.

4. Traffic lights 🚦 have three colors, and they all mean something different.

5. 𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙙. Stop looking at your phone 📱 or your gorgeous mug in the mirror 🤩.

We often get SWAMPED with accidents, along with other calls in between. Furthermore, we don’t want to see anyone get hurt 🤕. Please pay attention folks, and make good choices.”

So if you have the inclination to play bumper cars, maybe head to Bayou Bowl in Monroe, Kart Ranch in Lafayette, Bumper Cars in City Park or Celebration Station in Baton Rouge.