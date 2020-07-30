Local residents receive mysterious seeds in the mail

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Federal officials are warning people not to open packages they receive in the mail containing packets of seeds.

The packages are marked as jewelry and are being sent to people who haven’t ordered anything.

In Crowley, the Department of Agriculture has received a about a dozen packets from the community. They have been sent to Baton Rouge for processing.

News Ten spoke to a resident who received a package labeled as a ring, but they were seeds.

Rebbecca Deville said she almost planted them. “If I wouldn’t have been busy or doing something that day, I would have opened these and said, ‘flower seeds,’ or something and planted them.

Deville dropped them off at the Department of Agriculture branch in Crowley.

The department is saying not to open or plant the seeds. They also say not to throw them away, as they can become harmful to the environment.

News 10 is also told some people have already planted them.