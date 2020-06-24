Local residents react to monument removal amid President’s looming executive order

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the nation continues to clash over racial injustice some people believe confederate monuments should be taken down, believing that it represents a painful history; others believe the statues should stay put for its historical context.

“You don’t have to like it, you don’t have to like these monuments and statues, but they are American history and history should be preserved,” said Commander of the Monroe Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The president agrees and that’s why he’s planning to introduce legislation for a punishment that includes a long stint in jail.

“If this had been neo-nazis doing it or klan sympathizers doing it, he probably wouldn’t have much to say about it. So I think it’s about who’s doing it,” said Veteran Eddie Williams.

He says it’s time for a paradigm shift, “Those things represent our past, represents past hate crimes, let’s call it what it is.”

“Monuments are just a reminder, and that’s what aggravates some people, what we have to learn from history, whether we think it’s good or bad,” said Taylor.

Taylor indicated that confederates fought not to keep African Americans enslaved, but to earn cash.

“Was slavery an issue absolutely, was it the issue no it wasn’t. It was all about money. These men fought about money and to be free from the Yankees, the North,” he said.

Taylor believes by removing monuments is like erasing history but for Williams, he says it’s a chance to rewrite it to be more inclusive and he thinks there’s a proper way to go about doing that.

“Go and they seek legislative approval and that sort of thing. So I don’t think that there should just be mobs going to do this. There should be a formal way in which the process happens,” said Williams.

Williams also says there are a lot more issues that need fixing first, Taylor says it’s worth a conversation.

