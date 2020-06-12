BR protest calls for DA to step down, more accountability in cases involving police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Protests continue throughout the United States and Louisiana too.

The protests look to end police brutality and one such protest happened on Thursday night.

The protest started at the Winn Dixie located at Burbank Dr. and Lee Dr.

From there, protesters marched towards the home of District Attorney Hillar Moore.





































Pictures courtesy of Brandon Prince

Protesters want DA Moore to step down from his current position.

Local protesters are asking for more accountability in cases involving police.

Protest organizers say there have been multiple deaths at the hands of police with no charges ever presented by DA Moore.