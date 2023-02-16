MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, legislators and business leaders attended Early Learning Day for Northeast Louisiana hosted by the United Way of Northeast Louisiana, the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, and Claiborne Christian Preschool as part of the annual 2023 Louisiana Early Ed Month happening throughout the month of February across Louisiana.

The event took place to bring awareness of the critical and ongoing need to increase and improve access to quality early care and education for children, from birth through age four, throughout the state.