CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 20, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Mr. and Mrs. Tim Mize gifted the sheriff’s office with deer meat to distribute to families who may be in need during the holiday season.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputies confirmed that the donation has greatly helped families in the area.

Sheriff David Hedrick and the CPSO staff thank the Mize family for their generosity and wish them a Merry Christmasn and Happy New Year. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

