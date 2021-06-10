Deputies discover man’s body floating in river on Wednesday morning

WILSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body in the water early on Wednesday.

Someone stated “that a body was found floating in water under a bridge on Highway 19 just north of Highway 963.”

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man’s body in the water.

EFPSO is treating this case as a homicide at this time.

These organizations are assisting the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office on this case:

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, Dr. Dewitt Bickham

La. State Police Crime Lab

“The investigation has revealed a positive identity of the body found earlier today in East Feliciana Parish on Highway 19. The Sheriff’s Office will not release the name of the victim until the appropriate family members have been properly notified, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any knowledge about who this person might be, please call the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office at 683-3313 and report to the detectives office during office hours or report anytime to the East Feliciana Communications Office at 683-5459.