WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As many families begin putting up their Christmas tree this year, it’s important to remember some safety tips that you should know to keep your family safe.

Shane Rawls with Precious Memories Christmas Tree Farm says this time of the year is more than just buying a tree.

“It’s more of a family interaction of grandkids, their kids and generations that continue to come out and buy a tree.”

Precious Memories Christmas Tree Farm is a family owned farm that has been in business for over 30 years, and it opens every Saturday before Thanksgiving every year. Shane Rawls says, when it comes to picking up the perfect tree, there are few things you should keep in mind.

“People get them that same day because some families are coming out for Thanksgiving, and they want to have a Christmas tree up. What people are looking for is the price. How much is it per foot? Keep it watered. Keep it away from direct heat, and the tree won’t have any problems.”

It might be the most wonderful time of the year, but it is also one of the most dangerous times of the year, and it could start with your Christmas tree.

“Keep it away from a fireplace or a heater. Just for the simple fact that it would catch on fire, even if it’s an artificial tree or a living tree. Plus, direct heat for a live tree is not good for it. It will dry out very prematurely and kill it. So, just use precaution, and keep it watered. If you are using a live tree, keep it watered and check it every morning and the afternoon.”

But most importantly, make sure to turn off all of the tree lights when you are not home or sleeping. Rawls also suggests one more thing to find the perfect Christmas tree.

“Picking out the perfect tree is coming out and spending time with your family, making memories, taking some photos with your family in the tree patch. Just capture those memories.”

As the National Fire Protection Association suggests, it is very important to follow these safety tips to make sure your Christmas is a safe one.