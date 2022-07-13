"It is hot right now. It's brutal. It's not just brutal for us. It's brutal for the customer."

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many air conditioning companies had their phones ringing off the hook as the Capital City experienced another heat advisory Tuesday.

“It is hot right now. It’s brutal. It’s not just brutal for us. It’s brutal for the customer,” stated Pack HVAC Services Owner Mardrel Pack.

Business has been heating up in the air conditioning industry this summer. Pack said they’ve been working to meet high demands.

“I’m telling you, I can probably get 65, 70 calls a week. We’re clearing out installs every other day,” he stated.

The culprit for many of his calls comes from air conditioning units that stopped working during the height of the summer.

“We are running right now 24/7 trying to dedicate our service to people that really need our services because of the heat advisory,” said Pack.

With customer volumes up, Pack said it has been more difficult to operate without all hands on deck.

“It’s just a shortage of a lot of people that really want to work,” Pack said. “This is not a trade where you turn it on and off. This is an all-year trade.”

He said the problem is finding qualified employees to get the job done.

“We are going to different trade schools and are looking and searching right now. We also just teamed up doing a big hiring campaign to try to do outreach and bring people in to let them know, ‘Hey, better we still have qualified people that does quality work,'” he explained.

Pack has also seen an influx of people buying generators for the hurricane season, especially after Hurricane Ida left thousands without power.

“It’s so much of a demand. We had five generators go out last week. Five. We got another five coming back in. The people are calling about generators. They want them,” he said

His advice to customers is to maintain air conditioning units so they don’t break, costing you more money.

“If you’re not calling in to get us to come out and service it, guess what? It’s not going to take care of you if you don’t take care of it,” Pack said.