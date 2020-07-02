Livingston Parish sees highest overnight spike in COVID-19 cases, Parish President not adding restrictions

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday Livingston Parish reported 79 news coronavirus cases bringing the total to 983. This makes it the highest overnight increase the parish has ever seen.

“It’s gotten so out of hand that we need to do something,” Hilda Angelo, a Livingston Parish resident said.

Parish President Layton Ricks says despite the rise in cases he has no plans on tightening restrictions.

“I would really sort of be wasting my time doing that,” Ricks said. “There truly are a lot of people that just will not accept or do not believe that masks are helping so they’re not going to respect anyone that tells them they have to wear it.”

East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed an order requiring masks in the parish, particularly inside of businesses.

Ricks says he knows the importance of masks but believes many in the parish wouldn’t listen.

“I don’t think the people out here, from what I heard over and over again, want or think they need me to tell them whether to wear a mask or not,” Ricks said.

One resident says they’re happy they aren’t being forced to wear a mask.

“Healthy people who try to make sure they keep their distance and take their precautions, why force those to do it,” Lindsey Cox said.

Another woman says she doesn’t mind wearing a mask if there’s a chance she can protect herself and others.

“Wearing a mask is a small price to pay in the long run for either your life or the life of someone you love,” Hilda Angelo said.

Ricks says he will continue to monitor the cases but as for right now, he doesn’t see himself making any mandates. There will be an event for the fourth of July held in Walker, but Ricks says it will go on as planned without adding more restrictions.