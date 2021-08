BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard released a statement announcing LPSO Corporal Robert McKinney passed away from COVID-19, after battling the virus for two weeks.

He joined LPSO in May of 211 and was assigned to the Livingston Parish Detention Center as a correctional deputy. He worked his was into a supervisor position as a shift Corporal. Sheriff Ard says McKinney was always glad to be at work and love the people he worked with.

He wore his badge proudly.