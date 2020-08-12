Livingston Parish issues statement near 150 students placed under quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) The school year just started and Livingston Parish already has a number of students and teachers who have been placed under quarantine.

The school district issued the following statement to address the situation.

Livingston Schools does have a special education class that has 1 teacher, 3 para-professionals and six students quarantined. This school is not North Corbin Elementary which was listed in several posts on social media. There was one positive test and the remainder were quarantined as close contacts as per directed by the Regional Medical Director. We have no other classes shut down parish wide. Livingston Schools currently has 17 employeess on COVID leave presently system wide. This includes 12 certified personnel and 5 classified employees. Certified personnel include degreed persons such as teachers. Classified personnel would include non-degreed personnel such paras, tutors, school food service workers, bus drivers and custodians. Of those 17 employees, there were 7 positive tests and 10 close contacts. Of those 17 employees, nine will return by Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Currently, out of 26,183 students who are enrolled in Livingston Schools (as of end of day, Aug. 11, 2020), there are 141 students who are in quarantine. These students may have been quarantined out of close contact. The district does not have a count on those testing positive. Some of these students may have not yet attended school this year. The length of all quarantines is in compliance with Louisiana Department of Health guidelines.

As a necessary precaution, parents are asked to keep students exhibiting any symptoms at home.