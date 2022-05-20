LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, Louisiana’s law enforcement agencies are rallying in support of 12,000 athletes across the state.

With Louisiana’s Special Olympics set to take place Saturday, May 21 in St. James Parish, agencies such as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) are participating in Torch Runs that are scheduled to take place just ahead of the State Games.

LPSO’s Torch Run was Thursday and deputies took to Facebook to share their enthusiasm about participating in the event.

Sheriff Jason Ard posted, “Did you see members of the LPSO running the roads today – literally?

LPSO was honored to participate in the annual LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN for the Louisiana Special Olympics!

LASO will be having their State Games on May 21st this year in Covington (Christ Episcopal). Anyone can attend to show their support.”

The Special Olympics is known as the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities, and was created to provide these individuals with year-round training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports.

Click here to learn more about Louisiana Special Olympics.