MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, around 11 AM, Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry (R- LA) held a press conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe. During the press conference, Landry announced the secretaries of the Department of Health, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Department of Children and Family Services.

Landry confirmed that Dr. Ralph Abraham will be the secretary of the Department of Health, Madison Sheahan will be the secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Judge David Matlock will be the secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services.

For the names of individuals appointed to positions during the press conference, be sure to view the list below.

Louisiana Department of Health

Dr. Ralph Abraham (Secretary)

Dr. Pete Croughan (Deputy Secretary)

Michael Harrington (Undersecretary)

Drew Maranto (Chief of Staff)

Nick Gachassin, III (Executive Counsel)

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Madison Sheahan (Secretary)

Stephen Clark (Deputy Secretary/Assistant Secretary)

Tyler Bosworth (Chief of Staff)

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

David Matlock (Secretary)

I am proud to announce these important appointments today. Each of these individuals has the leadership, knowledge, and skills that our state needs to put us on the right path forward. I look forward to the great work they will do for folks across Louisiana. Louisiana Govcernor-Elect Jeff Landry (R-LA)

I am honored that the Governor-elect has asked me to head the Louisiana Department of Health. As a practicing physician, I look forward to ensuring our rural communities are well represented, the mental health crisis is properly addressed, and the Louisiana Health Department serves all of Louisiana’s health needs, no matter where you live. Dr. Ralph Abraham

Louisiana has always been the sportsman’s paradise. It’s time for us to build a Department of Wildlife and Fisheries that upholds the same level of excellence. I am dedicated to developing a team that will bring the bold and innovative leadership that this state deserves. And I’m thankful that Governor-Elect Landry trusts me to lead this department in a new direction — to create a department that truly serves the people of Louisiana. Madison Sheahan