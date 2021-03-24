Edwards announces COVID-19 eligibility open to all 16+ in Louisiana starting Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Starting on Monday, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be open to everyone in Louisiana 16 and older.

“Since the beginning of the vaccine process, our weekly allocations from the federal government have more than doubled and that is why we have the confidence that we’re ready for this next step,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The state expects to recieve get another 148,000 first doses to distribute next week, including a substantial increase in the amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. On top of that, another 34,000 doses will be taken back from nursing homes around the state for redistribution.

“The vaccination effort really is expanding in in a robust fashion,” Edwards said. “So come Monday, nobody needs to ask whether they’re eligible, they just need to know their age. It doesn’t matter about health condition, doesn’t matter about occupation, 16 years and older will be the determining factor for eligibility. This is welcome news. It’s a little bit of a surprise to get here as soon as we did.”

The expansion comes a week after the governor opened eligibility to all essential workers, including people working in foodservice and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs.

Go to covidvaccine.la.gov for a list of enrolled providers and vaccine locations in each parish. Residents can also call 211 to find a vaccine provider or event near them.

At the same time, both Edwards and State Health Officer Joseph Kanter warned that the spread of the UK variant of the virus in the state, particularly in the Lake Charles region, makes the need to get more people across the state vaccinated as quickly as possible before it becomes more widespread.

As of Wednesday, Kanter said there were 164 confirmed and presumed cases of the B117 strain of the coronavirus in the state, 96 of them in Region 5 (Lake Charles).

Kanter also announced the first nine pilots sites for the Bring Back Louisiana campaign – one in each public health region of the state – aimed at bringing COVID-19 vaccines to communities of concern through community events and targeted outreach.

“25 percent of the state’s population has at least initiated a vaccine series. 13.8 percent has completed that series. We can do better than that,” said Kanter.