Gov. Edwards announces expansion of COVID-19 vaccine to all essential workers in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel. Edwards has announced the expansion of coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs.

Newly eligible populations also include postal, transportation, judiciary, and media workers, faculty and staff of institutes of higher education, and more frontline government workers. This group, called Priority Group 1-B, Tier Two, covers essential workers not previously eligible.

Starting Monday, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of underlying health conditions. #lagov pic.twitter.com/syK5lDJ0Y5 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 18, 2021

Edwards made the announcement Thursday during his weekly briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The new eligibility requirements will go into effect Monday. The governor said he expects this to be the last expansion of eligibility before it is opened up to the general public, which would include everybody in Louisiana who is 16 and older who wants to get the vaccine and has not had it yet. Edwards said the state is aiming for that to happen sometime in April.

“I’m not making that announcement today and we’re not sure when we’ll get there, but it’s pretty clear that will be next,” the governor said. “Based on the allocation of doses we’ve been told to expect over the coming weeks, we don’t think (the number of) doses available will be a limiting factor.”

The newest expansion comes one week after eligibility was expanded to include those 16 or older with certain health conditions considered by the Centers for Disease Control to be a “definite” high risk, including obesity, cancer, kidney disease or cardiovascular disease.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 558 new coronavirus cases along with 19 new deaths on Thursday. A total of 1,516,763 coronavirus vaccines have been administered across the state, with nearly 589,000 vaccine series completed.

Edwards pointed to a statewide percent positivity rate of 2.9%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, and hospitalizations that are at their lowest since late March of 2020.

“We are doing better,” Edwards said. “There are some concerns, but overall we are in a much better place.”

Edwards said the daily number of deaths remain “stubbornly high,” however. As of Thursday, there were 9,974 deaths reported statewide since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said the state expects the same amount of vaccines to be delivered to the state next week as there were this week, which would be just over 112,000 doses. Kanter said they are also expecting to move 14,700 doses into the state’s allocation next week from the long term care vaccination program as vaccinations in those facilities slow.

While the statewide data has been looking better overall, Kanter noted Thursday that cases are on the rise again in Lake Charles, where the most of the 123 confirmed cases of UK variant of COVID-19 have been turning up.

So far, Kanter says, there have been no cases of the other variants, including the South African and Brazilian strains. Still, he warned that it will be critical to remain vigilant, as those strains have been found in other states, including Texas.