BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Crawfish App says retailers are dropping prices to “spur demand” this week.

The company said prices didn’t formally drop but retailers are lowering prices by about .25 cents, with some vendors pricing live crawfish as low as $1.25 per pound and boiled at $2.49 per pound.

“While the average crawfish prices in Louisiana only dropped by a nickel per pound, we spoke with several crawfish retailers this week who decided to take greater action with dropping their prices, some by a quarter or even $.50 cents per pound, to get consumers thru their doors,” said Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App mobile app.

In Louisiana, boiled crawfish prices average $4.66 per pound while live crawfish averages $2.52 per pound.

The Crawfish App reports that prices are lower this weekend compared to the same weekend in the last two years after analyzing four years of data.