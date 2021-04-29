LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds briefing on proposal for American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. on his proposal for how Louisiana will use money from the latest stimulus plan aimed at helping states recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law on March 11.

According to U.S. Treasury, the American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion dollars in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments “to remedy the mismatch between rising costs and falling revenues.” This includes:

for states, (a minimum of $500 million for each State); $130 billion for local governments (a minimum of $1.25 billion per state is provided by the statute inclusive of the amounts allocated to local governments within the state);

Here are some of the ways that funding will be directed: