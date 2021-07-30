LIVE AT 3 p.m.: Gov. Edwards briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 amid fourth surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Friday afternoon to discuss Louisiana’s response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and it comes as the state reports another 5,313 new cases and 31 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 541,679 and the total number of deaths to 10,999.

About 41% of the state’s population has received at least one vaccine dose, based on figures the health department posted Thursday. Vaccinations have been increasing but the rate remains low.

The briefing also comes shortly after the governor’s office announced that two members of his team have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement released early Friday afternoon, both are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

“The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year,” the statement said. “While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”

Edwards’ administration released orders late Thursday requiring Louisiana’s executive branch employees and visitors to state office buildings to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new order was released from Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s office.

Employees at state offices are to maintain physical distancing. Masking is required in all common areas of state buildings, including halls, stairways, elevators and restrooms. Employees can work without masks in their regular private work space if physical distancing is possible.

Among other aspects of the order are requirements that teleconferencing and “virtual meetings” be held, when possible, instead of in-person meetings.