WATCH LIVE: Edwards holds briefing as 2nd special session ends and GOP lawmakers petition to yank virus rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/AP) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a media briefing on the end of the 2020 Second Extraordinary Legislative Session as GOP lawmakers appear set to file a petition to revoke his coronavirus restrictions for a week after failing to accomplish the goal legislatively.

The third legislative session of the year wrapped up Friday, a few days ahead of its Tuesday deadline. A bill was passed during the session that would give more power over the Democratic governor’s emergency actions but it appeared likely that Edwards would veto.

While efforts to limit the governor’s coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers were not successful, progress was made on other items on the agenda. Lawmakers agreed to keep unemployment benefits and tax rates on businesses that pay into the unemployment trust fund at their current levels, despite the bankruptcy of the fund.

But they didn’t find a long-term fix to refilling the fund that topped $1 billion in March and was drained as hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs during the pandemic. Louisiana, like many other states, is borrowing money from the federal government to pay jobless benefits. Lawmakers steered $85 million to the trust fund to help pay for benefits, but that’s not nearly enough to reach solvency again.

The House and Senate passed new rounds of business tax breaks, including a multimillion-dollar severance tax cut for the oil industry, and backed a one-time November sales tax holiday aimed at helping people recover from the pandemic and this fall’s hurricanes. It’s unclear how they’ll cover the costs of the tax breaks.

They passed legislation to give more rights for family and clergy to visit patients in nursing homes, hospitals and other long-term care facilities during public health emergencies. They sent Edwards a bill that would give the House and Senate the ability to overrule a governor’s rejection of emergency elections plans.

Lawmakers added $20 million-plus in pet projects to the budget. And they steered $20 million in state surplus cash to jumpstart repairs to state-owned buildings damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta, while they wait for insurance proceeds and federal rebuilding aid to arrive.

“We did what we came here to do,” Senate President Page Cortez said in a statement released early Friday afternoon. “We secured funding for those areas most heavily impacted by the recent hurricanes. We agreed on a package of bills to protect businesses and the unemployed. And, we passed several measures critical to the state’s response to COVID-19, including a compromise on how emergency declarations are handled. I want to thank my fellow Senators as well as our colleagues in the House of Representatives for their efforts. It has been a tough year for Louisiana, but we are resilient and we will continue to come together as we recover and rebuild.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.