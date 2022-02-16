NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, February 16, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans will make an announcement regarding a ‘matter of public safety.”

Watch the live stream right here at 2 p.m.

Details of the public safety matter were not immediately available, however, nearly 10 agencies will join Evans at the press conference starting at 2 p.m.

Those in attendance include representatives from:

U.S. Attorney’s Office, EDLA

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Drug Enforcement Administration

Federal Bureau of Investigations

U.S. Marshals Service

Louisiana State Police

City of New Orleans Mayors Office of Criminal Justice Coordination

New Orleans Police Department

Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office

