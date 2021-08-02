LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards expected to announce mask mandate decision

After talking about the importance of wearing masks, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on at the end of the press conference updating the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. D (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today and is expected to announce his decision on whether or not to reinstate a COVID-19 mask mandate.

The press conference can be seen in its entirety in a video player above at 2:30 p.m.

In a press conference on Friday, July 30, the governor stopped short of reinstating the mandate, but said he was “seriously considering” the matter. At the time of the press conference, new information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had just come out, and Edwards and State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter both said they wanted to dive deeper into the information over the weekend before announcing a decision.

“I have received, over the last 24 hours or so, numerous requests from hospitals and healthcare organizations and other entities to reinstate a statewide mask mandate. This is something that I am seriously considering,” Edwards said on Friday.

The decision is expected after the state matched or broke records last week for one-day increases in infections and/or hospitalizations from COVID-19. New cases spiked by 76% over the previous week, according to Louisiana Department of Health data. Meanwhile, local hospitals are starting to report hospital bed shortages and are halting non-essential surgeries.

The original mask mandate was instated on July 13, 2020, and lifted on April 28, 2021.