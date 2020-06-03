LIVE at 2:30: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 & tropical storm media briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing Wednesday about preparations for Tropical Storm Cristobal in addition to his regular briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus already planned for 2:30 p.m.

TS Cristobal made landfall Wednesday morning along Mexico’s Gulf coast but could re-enter the gulf, head north and impact Louisiana and reach the ArkLaTex by early next week.

As of noon Wednesday, there were 41,133 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 2,759 deaths reported statewide.