LIVE AT 2: Gov. Edwards to give briefing on hurricane recovery, COVID-19 update

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to Hurricanes Delta and Laura, as well as give an update on COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Edwards on Wednesday said he requested a Major Disaster Declaration, formally requesting direct federal assistance to those people and communities impacted by Hurricane Delta. Louisiana also has a declared federal Major Declaration for Hurricane Laura, which impacted many of the same communities as Hurricane Delta.

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported 823 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 173,864 and total deaths to 5,507.