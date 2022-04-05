BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce funding plans for coastal projects in Louisiana. He will be joined by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
The press conference will begin at 1 p.m.
