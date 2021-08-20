Gov. Edwards points to growing percentage of new cases among children amid opposition to mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health and hospital leaders focused a large part of his weekly briefing Friday on Louisiana’s response to the ongoing fourth surge of COVID-19 cases on the troubling surge in cases particularly among children across the state.

Over the past week, 1,700 cases have been reported among those aged zero to four and 5,700 new cases have been reported among those between the ages of five and 17, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

“It’s all the more reason that we have to do what we can to protect kids. And we need to be very mindful of the fact that while 2.2 million Louisianans have received the shot, not a single Louisianana 12 has recieved the vaccine.”

Edwards noted that those cases among children up age 18 account for 28% of all new the cases the state is reporting and that more cases were reported by Louisiana schools duringt he first week of this school year than were reported during any week of last school year.

During the week of August 9 through 15, Edwards said school districts have reported a total of 2,444 cases were reported among K through 12 students and staff. And that, the governor noted, is with only one-third of the state’s districts reporting. More are expected to begin reporting as classes start in those districts.

What’s more, State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said during the briefing that the positivity rates among children are “quite high,” indicating more children have been infected than are being confirmed through tests reported to the state. The positivity rate among children aged zero to four 17.5 percent and 28 percent among children aged five to 17. Both are higher than the current statewide average of 15.5 percent.

“That’s a marker of a lot of disease in these age groups. There were myths earlier on in the pandemic that kids don’t get COVID and don’t spread COVID. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. Our kids are absolutely getting COVID, absolutely spreading COVID,” Kanter said, citing a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Assocation that showed kids are highly effective vectors for spreading the virus to the rest of their households.

“There is a very significant disease burden in this population,” Edwards said. “Transmission is very high. Which is why the CDC has made the recommendation for masking in schools, universal, students, teachers, staff, visitors. It’s why it was also the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Simply put, we cannot keep our schools open or our kids safe today without masks.

The Democratic governor enacted the statewide mask mandate earlier this month for all indoor public spaces — including school campuses from kindergarten through college — no matter whether someone is vaccinated, as Louisiana saw COVID-19 infections surge. The mandate will be in place through Sept. 1 and may be extended, if necessary.

“It is the only way that we have a reasonable shot to keep schools open and kids safe,” Edwards said Wednesday on his monthly radio show.

Friday’s briefing comes after a chaotic Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting in Baton Rouge that ended abruptly after a raucous crowd of angry parents packed the hearing room and refused to put on face coverings.

The board was supposed to discuss whether it agrees with an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry that suggests Edwards’ face-covering requirement can’t apply to schools. The attorney general, who frequently spars with the governor, said only the education board and state lawmakers have the authority to issue such a mandate for schools.

Louisiana has slipped to number two among states for COVID-19 cases behind Mississippi for new cases, but Kanter says the number of new case reported daily in Louisiana continue to be at historic highs. Louisiana is now averaging 109 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. The CDC’s highest risk category is for locations that have over 100 new cases per 100,000 residents per week.

“And now yet again for a third week straight, we’ve exceeded that mark daily. Just a lot of COVID, it remains true, just a ton of COVID being spread across Louisiana right now.”

The rate of new COVID cases being diagnosed has increased by about 300 percent over the past month, and while the statewide percent positivity rate did go down slightly this week to 15.5 percent but, Kanter says, “really anything above 5 percent is a concern.”

There was relatively good news in Friday’s hospitalization data, as well.

“This is thankfully the second day we were able to report that we haven’t made a new record after 16 straight days of breaking records,” but Kanter noted that the 2,999 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Thursday are still 2,000 more than the previous peak reached in January “and it still is causing tremendous problems for hospitals and impacting the care that they’re able to provide to patients.”

That’s why 58 hospitals have reached out for help and are taking measures such as suspending non-elective procedures and limiting the number of patients they can accept from other hospitals in order to try to preserve capacity, but Kanter said these measures “have real consequences, and not just for COVID patients.”

According to the Louisiana Department Health, 91% of patients currently hospitalized and 80 percent of the deaths across the state are among those not fully vaccinated.

The LDH also reported 5,922 new cases Friday and 67 more deaths Friday, for a total of 649,915 cases statewide and 11,918 deaths to date.