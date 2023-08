MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 11:30 AM, Governor John Bel Edwards will attend the State of the State Monroe Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Monroe, La. The luncheon will take place at the ULM Bayou Pointe Event Center.

