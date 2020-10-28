WATCH: Gov. Edwards briefing on Hurricane Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold his third press briefing this week to give an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta became a Category 1 hurricane again on Wednesday morning and has continued to strengthen as it spins in the Gulf of Mexico toward a projected landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The forecast track shows Zeta making landfall in southeastern Louisiana Wednesday afternoon and nearing the Mississippi coast on Wednesday night, then crossing the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

