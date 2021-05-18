Gov. Edwards: First storm-related death confirmed, 3 others suspected after flooding in Southwest Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least one death has been confirmed as storm-related in South Louisiana following severe flooding overnight and three more are under investigation as possibly storm-related, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards. Another person remains missing and hundreds have been rescued from high waters.

During a briefing early Tuesday afternoon, Edward said the coroner has confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man who was found in a flooded vehicle beneath an underpass on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge Tuesday after the water receded. Edwards said there are also investigations into three other deaths, plus one missing person and at least one injury.

Edwards said some parts of Lake Charles got up to 15 inches of rain over eight to ten hours, causing extensive street flooding that affected businesses and homes and more rain is on the way.

“Our hearts are truly breaking. I’m sorry that you are having to deal with this again,” Edwards said. “It was just a few weeks ago that President Biden in Lake Charles to discuss infrastructure and hurricane recovery and here we are with another natural disaster that has set back those recovery efforts.”

Edwards said the flooding has caused damage, both in areas of Lake Charles that were affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta, an area is still trying to recover from nine months later.

The governor said hundreds have been rescued in numerous search and rescue missions in the last 24 hours, mainly in the Lake Charles and Baton Rouge areas. Wildlife and fisheries agents rescued 110 people and pets in Lake Charles. The state fire marshal’s office rescued 78 people and five pets and an additional eight individuals in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana National Guard also rescued 19 people in the Lake Charles area, along with two pets.

The governor said there are no state-run shelters and is urging those in affected areas to pay attention to their local parish office of emergency for information on shelters. So far, there are two shelters in the region in operation. Trinity Baptist Church in Lake Charles had about 120 people in it as of midday Tuesday. A shelter has also been set up at the airport in Baton Rouge.

Numerous roads around South Louisiana remain closed due to flooding. Edwards said there are ten weather-related closures in the state. I-10 between Siegen and Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish remains closed in both directions because of flooding. He said the Louisiana State Police and DOTD are working to see if they can open two lanes of travel through that stretch.

Until then, traffic will be diverted via U.S. 61/Airline Highway.

Visit 511la.org for updated information on road conditions and closures.

Just over 10,400 remained without power in the region as of midday Monday, down from a peak of about 45,000 reported around 6 a.m, the governor said, warning of the dangers of misusing generators that cost several lives during the winters storms that hit the state in February.